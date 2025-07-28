Win or lose, Colorado Rockies fans love their struggling team. That may be a problem

The Colorado Rockies have some of the most loyal fans in all of baseball. And that might be part of their problem.

The Rockies, as you may have heard, are having one of the worst seasons in Major League Baseball’s modern history. And yet the fans still show up – on average, about 30,000 of them attended each home game so far this season .

It's been the story of the Rockies for years: The team struggles. The fans keep coming. And the steady ticket sales mean ownership has little incentive to build a better team

So what’s behind the unflinchingly loyal baseball fans here in Colorado?