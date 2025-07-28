© 2025
Win or lose, Colorado Rockies fans love their struggling team. That may be a problem

Brad Turner, Ariel Lavery
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Fireworks light up the sky over Coors Field to mark the upcoming Independence Day holiday, after the Detroit Tigers defeated the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. The Rockies 2025 season has continued to be disappointing, but fans keep showing up.

The Colorado Rockies have some of the most loyal fans in all of baseball. And that might be part of their problem.

The Rockies, as you may have heard, are having one of the worst seasons in Major League Baseball’s modern history. And yet the fans still show up – on average, about 30,000 of them attended each home game so far this season.

It's been the story of the Rockies for years: The team struggles. The fans keep coming. And the steady ticket sales mean ownership has little incentive to build a better team

So what’s behind the unflinchingly loyal baseball fans here in Colorado?

To find out, we turned to Kevin Simpson of the Colorado Sun. He’s been a season ticket holder since the Rockies’ very first season. Today we're revisiting an interview between Kevin and In The NoCo’s Brad Turner from a few weeks back.

Colorado Rockies, Major League Baseball (MLB), Baseball, Sports
