Driving a semi on I-70 can be treacherous. This Colorado trucking school trains drivers for the challenges of mountain roads

A drive through the mountains of Colorado comes with breathtaking views, occasional glimpses of wildlife – and plenty of steep, winding roads. Sometimes that becomes deadly, especially for truck drivers.

Even in good weather, mountain highways like I-70 can be uniquely challenging for professional truck drivers. And there’s no specialized training required for them to drive in the mountains.

That didn’t sit well with professional drivers Joe Trussell and Scott Maurer. A few years ago, they founded CDL 303 , a trucking school based in Commerce City. They’re the only commercial driver’s license school in the country that offers a training program focused on mountain safety .

They spoke with Erin O’Toole about how they train drivers to understand the unique physics of mountain driving, and how to make the journey safely.

For more, check out our conversation with a retired Amtrak conductor with an unusual idea to help get semis safely through Colorado’s mountains – by loading them onto a train.