In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a gecko’s ability to cling to surfaces could help CU scientists make stickier – and better – cancer treatments

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Wyatt Shields, a man in a light colored button down shirt, points to an object that Jin G Lee, a man wearing a gray cardigan sweater and light green T shirt, is holding in his blue-gloved hands. The two men are in a laboratory at the University of Colorado.
Courtesy of Wyatt Shields / University of Colorado Boulder
Wyatt Shields (left) talks in the laboratory with Dr. Jin G. Lee. They're part of a team at CU Boulder developing a material that could be used in treating bladder cancer — that's inspired by the gripping ability of gecko feet.

An innovative cancer therapy inspired by the gripping power of geckos might be on the horizon.

Scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder studied the microscopic structures on gecko toes that allow the tiny reptiles to climb walls and cling to slippery surfaces like windows.

That work inspired the development of a new material that could help chemotherapy drugs cling onto tumors, enabling less frequent and more effective treatment – potentially with less discomfort and fewer side effects for patients. The technology is described in the journal Advanced Materials.

The research began with a focus on bladder cancer, which affects about 85,000 people in the U.S. each year. It’s been in the headlines recently after CU football coach Deion Sanders announced that he’d been treated for it.

Wyatt Shields is assistant professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering at CU Boulder, and part of the team that developed the gecko-inspired material.

Wyatt spoke with Erin O’Toole about the material, and its potential to change how we treat other diseases in the future.

Curious about other reptile research? Check out our interview with a scientist studying how python eating habits could one day lead to better treatment of heart disease in humans.

HealthResearchBiologyCancerUniversity of Colorado (CU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC's news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country.
