Why a secret weapon against climate change might be hiding in your shower or air conditioner

The goo and gunk you find in your dishwasher, or in the drip tray underneath your refrigerator, could hold secrets to fighting climate change or reducing pollution.

That’s according to James Henrikson , a research scientist from Colorado State University. He says your hot water heater, washing machine, and shower are similar to hot springs or volcanic vents on the ocean floor. James studies creatures that can survive in these harsh environments.

James has traveled the world in search of these organisms, which scientists call extremophiles. Extremophiles can survive by consuming carbon dioxide or toxic chemicals.

So, James is on a search for new extremophiles that might make the planet healthier. He started a campaign with CitSci, an organization that lets citizen scientists upload their observations and share them with researchers.

Erin O’Toole spoke with James back in May, and we’re listening back to that conversation today. They discussed how the public might be able to help in the search for extremophiles and why James sees potential in these creatures.