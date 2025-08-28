Why having a pet during childhood could help your body process stress, according to CU researchers

If you had a dog or cat in the house when you were growing up, your body may be better equipped to respond to stress.

That’s according to a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder in collaboration with researchers at the University of Ulm in Germany . Stress initiates an inflammation response in our bodies. In small doses, it’s a normal part of our immune systems. However, chronic inflammation can lead to illnesses like, cardiovascular disease, and even depression and anxiety.

Here’s where your cat or dog comes in: Researchers put participants through a series of stressful activities and measured the level of inflammation in their bodies afterward. They found that the participants who reported owning pets as kids had lower levels of inflammation after the stressful activities ended.

So how do pets help our bodies process stress? Erin O’Toole talked with Chris Lowry , a professor of integrative physiology at CU who led this study.