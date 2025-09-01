Bison hold a special place in the American West. An unusual CSU program helps restore their numbers

A small herd of bison roams the Soapstone Prairie north of Fort Collins. The herd offers a glimpse of what Colorado’s high plains looked like 200 years ago.

These bison are unique for a few reasons. First, they’re descendants of the herd at Yellowstone National Park . Second, while most bison today carry some cattle DNA, this herd has nearly pure bison genes. That has spiritual significance for many Indigenous tribes.

The breeding project is based at Colorado State University. It's raised hundreds of bison over the last decade and transferred them to tribes and wildlife organizations.

Jennifer Barfield has led this project for the past 10 years. She’s a professor and reproductive physiologist at CSU. She spoke with Erin O’Toole earlier this year about how her team created the herd, and what their future plans are.