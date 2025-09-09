Breckenridge is the latest mountain town to become a ‘dark sky’ community. Will Colorado see a wave of astro-tourism?

Visitors from around the globe head to Breckenridge for hiking in the summer, and skiing and snowboarding in the winter.

And soon, they might also visit to take in the town’s crystal-clear views of the night sky.

Breckenridge recently became the first ski resort town in Colorado to become a certified dark sky community. The designation comes from DarkSky International , which pushes to limit light pollution. Small towns like Paonia and Westcliffe, and remote national parks like Great Sand Dunes, already have the DarkSky seal of approval.

But how does a busy resort like Breckenridge cut down on light pollution? And are ski resorts the next frontier for the dark sky movement?