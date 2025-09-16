A new space telescope will search for other planets that could host life. This CU astronomer recently joined the search

Somewhere in the vast reaches of the universe, there may be an Earth-like planet that could be a second home for humanity.

Although that may sound like science fiction, astronomers at the University of Colorado Boulder are part of a new project designed to help find that planet. And their efforts will soon get a major boost, as researchers from CU Boulder, in collaboration with NASA, prepare for a new space telescope to come online.

The telescope, called the Habitable Worlds Observatory , is expected to launch in the 2030s.

Kevin France is a professor of Astrophysics and Planetary Sciences at CU, and was recently appointed to the project. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about how this new observatory could help us reimagine our place in the universe.

Also: Check out our recent conversation about Breckenridge becoming Colorado’s latest dark sky community .