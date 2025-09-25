How baseballs with thicker seams could help the Colorado Rockies move past their worst season yet

The Colorado Rockies are wrapping up their worst season in franchise history – and the second-worst season on record for any baseball team in the modern era.

So today, we’re talking about an idea that might hold potential to change the team’s fortunes in future seasons.

A big part of the Rockies’ misfortunes is the fact that Coors Field sits a mile above sea level. Baseballs fly further here, which means more home runs. Playing at 5,280 feet also means pitches like curveballs have less curve to them, which make life harder for Rockies pitchers.

Colorado Sun reporter John Ingold recently wrote an in-depth look a possible solution . It examined whether using baseballs with raised seams could make playing at Coors Field similar to what players experience at other ballparks.

John joined In The NoCo’s Brad Turner to talk about how it might work,and the science of playing baseball a mile above sea level.