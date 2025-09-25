© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How baseballs with thicker seams could help the Colorado Rockies move past their worst season yet

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:35 AM MDT
Crew members toil on Coors Field before a baseball game as the Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Crew members toil on Coors Field before a baseball game as the Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver.

The Colorado Rockies are wrapping up their worst season in franchise history – and the second-worst season on record for any baseball team in the modern era.

So today, we’re talking about an idea that might hold potential to change the team’s fortunes in future seasons.

A big part of the Rockies’ misfortunes is the fact that Coors Field sits a mile above sea level. Baseballs fly further here, which means more home runs. Playing at 5,280 feet also means pitches like curveballs have less curve to them, which make life harder for Rockies pitchers.

Colorado Sun reporter John Ingold recently wrote an in-depth look a possible solution. It examined whether using baseballs with raised seams could make playing at Coors Field similar to what players experience at other ballparks.

John joined In The NoCo’s Brad Turner to talk about how it might work,and the science of playing baseball a mile above sea level.

This photo shows John Ingold, a health care reporter for The Colorado Sun, wearing a light blue button-down shirt and smiling for the camera with a white background behind him.
Courtesy of John Ingold / The Colorado Sun

