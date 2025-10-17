How a new project will use electrical charges to increase rainfall on farms in Weld County

Science is about to make it rain a little bit more over Weld County – and provide farmers with some extra moisture for their crops.

That's the goal behind a plan announced last week to allow a new type of cloud seeding in Colorado on a limited basis. Cloud seeding refers to techniques developed by scientists to make rainfall happen. The plans for this upcoming pilot project rely on usingelectricity to produce more rain.

This marks the first time this technology is being used in Colorado. And if it’s a success for farmers in Weld County, we could see more of it used to irrigate farmland across the state soon.