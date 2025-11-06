A 'Goldilocks foot' designed by CSU students could offer new options for people who wear prosthetics

An innovative new prosthetic foot dreamed up by students at Colorado State University could offer new options to amputees and other people with limb differences.

The team behind it calls it the “ Goldilocks foot ” because it serves as a middle option. It’s more comfortable than cheaper prosthetics but costs less than prosthetics built for running and other competitive sports. The design team says the Goldilocks foot is especially useful for walks and light exercise.

Garrison Hayes worked with a team of engineering undergrads to create the design while he was a senior at CSU. And he drew on his personal experience: His leg was partially amputated to remove cancer when he was a kid.

Hayes graduated from CSU in May with dual bachelor’s degrees in biomedical and mechanical engineering. He spoke with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner earlier this year about why he wanted to create a prosthetic that was affordable, but also durable and comfortable. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

You can also check out our conversation around another innovative idea being tested in Northern Colorado: an experiment in warm-weather cloud seeding that uses an electrical charge instead of chemicals to make it rain.