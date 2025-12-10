Depression and other mood disorders may have side benefits – like creativity and empathy. Here’s why

A diagnosis of chronic depression or bipolar disorder can be scary. These conditions can come with feelings of sadness or despair, or intense mood swings.

But a researcher at the University of Colorado says we might be thinking too simplistically about these disorders.

June Gruber is a professor of psychology and neuroscience who runs the Positive Emotion and Psychopathology Lab at CU Boulder. She specializes in research around happiness.

She recently looked into silver linings — or side benefits — of some common mood disorders. And what she found is encouraging—both for folks with these conditions, and those close to them.

June and her research team found those potential advantages can include a greater ability to cope with life's stresses, a tendency toward creativity and a richer social life.

June joined Erin O’Toole to talk about her research , which was partly inspired by watching her father deal with life with bipolar disorder.