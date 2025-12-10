© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Depression and other mood disorders may have side benefits – like creativity and empathy. Here’s why

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
June Gruber, a woman wearing a dark brown sweatshirt and knitted mustard-yellow scarf, stands on a beach with water and a setting sun behind her.
Courtesy of June Gruber

A diagnosis of chronic depression or bipolar disorder can be scary. These conditions can come with feelings of sadness or despair, or intense mood swings.

But a researcher at the University of Colorado says we might be thinking too simplistically about these disorders.

June Gruber is a professor of psychology and neuroscience who runs the Positive Emotion and Psychopathology Lab at CU Boulder. She specializes in research around happiness.

She recently looked into silver linings— or side benefits — of some common mood disorders. And what she found is encouraging—both for folks with these conditions, and those close to them.

June and her research team found those potential advantages can include a greater ability to cope with life's stresses, a tendency toward creativity and a richer social life.

June joined Erin O’Toole to talk about her research, which was partly inspired by watching her father deal with life with bipolar disorder.

If you enjoyed this conversation, check out this previous interview with June on her tips for living a happier life.

Tags
In The NoCo Mental HealthResearchHealthUniversity of Colorado (CU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole