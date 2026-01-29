© 2026
In The NoCo

A Denver nonprofit offers foster care for pets while their owners are in recovery. It’s about to expand nationally

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Serena Saunders, a woman with blonde hair and wearing a red long-sleeved shirt that bears the logo of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals International, sits on the floor with her arms around a black dog with a blue collar and a purple leash.
Courtesy Serena Saunders / SPCAI

When someone decides they need help with a drug or alcohol addiction, or to leave an unsafe living situation, one obstacle they often face is this: While I’m getting help, who will take care of my pets?

For many people, the bond with a dog or cat is a lifeline. But most in-patient treatment programs or domestic violence shelters can’t allow animals – which can force people to have to choose between recovery or their furry family members.

This didn't sit well with a former veterinary technician named Serena Saunders.

In 2021, she started an unusual nonprofit from her home in Denver called PAWsitiveRecovery. She offered foster care for a few pets of people recovering from mental health issues, addiction or abuse.

It's grown so popular, and the need is so great, that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals International is now working to expand it across the U.S.

Serena joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what pushed her to create the PAWsitive Recovery program – and what it’s like to help people working to get their lives back.

A German Shepherd lays in the lap of a man who is sitting on a lawn of tall grass in what appears to be a residential backyard.
1 of 2  — Addiction-Pet Foster Care
Simon Rubick, who sought help from PAWsitive Recovery while he was recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, holds his rescue dog Tonks in Aurora, Colo., on Monday, June 3, 2024. Studies have found that recovery is more successful when pet owners are given help that allows them to keep their pets.
Thomas Peipert / AP
2 of 2  — Serena Saunders - car - PAWsitive Recov.jpeg
Courtesy Serena Saunders / SPCAI

Mental Health Addiction Treatment Pets Recovery
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
