A Denver nonprofit offers foster care for pets while their owners are in recovery. It’s about to expand nationally

When someone decides they need help with a drug or alcohol addiction, or to leave an unsafe living situation, one obstacle they often face is this: While I’m getting help, who will take care of my pets?

For many people, the bond with a dog or cat is a lifeline. But most in-patient treatment programs or domestic violence shelters can’t allow animals – which can force people to have to choose between recovery or their furry family members.

This didn't sit well with a former veterinary technician named Serena Saunders .

In 2021, she started an unusual nonprofit from her home in Denver called PAWsitiveRecovery . She offered foster care for a few pets of people recovering from mental health issues, addiction or abuse.

It's grown so popular, and the need is so great, that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals International is now working to expand it across the U.S.

Serena joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what pushed her to create the PAWsitive Recovery program – and what it’s like to help people working to get their lives back.