NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why a nature journal might help cure the winter blues – and how to start your own

By
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
A woman wearing a light blue hoodie and a faded red ball cap, with her hair in two long, light-brown braids, smiles for a photo with mountains in the background
Courtesy Rachel Juritsch / CSU Extension Adams County

Even in a milder Colorado winter like this one, short days and cooler temperatures leave many people with the winter blues.

In fact, it’s a medical condition. Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression some people feel during the fall and winter months.

Our guest today offers a form of relief for the winter blues – if we’re willing to step outside, give our phones a rest, and tune into our surroundings.

Rachel Juritsch is a 4-H health and wellbeing specialist with Colorado State University extension in Adams County. In a recent article, she explores how sketching and writing in a “nature journal” can help us appreciate the coldest months a bit more.

Rachel joined Erin O'Toole to talk about the benefits of a nature journal – and shared some tips on how to get started.

For more advice on how to slow down and connect with nature, check out our recent conversation about the practice of forest bathing.

In The NoCo Mental HealthOutdoor RecreationNatureColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
