Why a nature journal might help cure the winter blues – and how to start your own
Even in a milder Colorado winter like this one, short days and cooler temperatures leave many people with the winter blues.
In fact, it’s a medical condition. Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression some people feel during the fall and winter months.
Our guest today offers a form of relief for the winter blues – if we’re willing to step outside, give our phones a rest, and tune into our surroundings.
Rachel Juritsch is a 4-H health and wellbeing specialist with Colorado State University extension in Adams County. In a recent article, she explores how sketching and writing in a “nature journal” can help us appreciate the coldest months a bit more.
Rachel joined Erin O'Toole to talk about the benefits of a nature journal – and shared some tips on how to get started.
