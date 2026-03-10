This CU researcher says there can be positive side benefits to mood disorders. Here’s what she found

A diagnosis of chronic depression or bipolar disorder can be daunting. These conditions can come with feelings of sadness or despair, or intense mood swings.

But a researcher at the University of Colorado says we might be thinking too simplistically about these disorders.

June Gruber is a professor of psychology and neuroscience who runs the Positive Emotion and Psychopathology Lab at CU Boulder. She specializes in research around happiness.

She recently looked into silver linings — or side benefits — of some common mood disorders. And what she found is encouraging — both for folks with these conditions, and those close to them.

June and her research team found those potential advantages can include a greater ability to cope with life's stresses, a tendency toward creativity and a richer social life.

June joined Erin O’Toole in December to talk about her research , which was partly inspired by watching her father deal with life with bipolar disorder. We’re listening back to that conversation today.