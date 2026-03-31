Could baseballs with thicker seams help the Colorado Rockies find success this season?

The Colorado Rockies play their first home game of the season on Friday. It’s a fresh start for the team after last season, which was the worst in franchise history.

Today, we’re talking about a rather bold idea that might hold potential to change the team’s fortunes moving forward.

A routine part of the Rockies’ misfortunes is the fact that Coors Field sits a mile above sea level. Baseballs fly further here, which means more home runs. It also means pitches like curveballs have less curve to them, which makes life harder for the pitchers.

Colorado Sun reporter John Ingold looked into one possible solution : using baseballs with raised seams to increase the air resistance on fly balls – and make playing at Coors Field similar to what players experience at other ballparks.

John joined In The NoCo’s Brad Turner last September to talk about how it might work – and the science of playing baseball at this altitude. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

