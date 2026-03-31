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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Could baseballs with thicker seams help the Colorado Rockies find success this season?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A family of four watches a Rockies baseball game at Coors Field, Aug. 15, 2023, in Denver.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun

The Colorado Rockies play their first home game of the season on Friday. It’s a fresh start for the team after last season, which was the worst in franchise history.

Today, we’re talking about a rather bold idea that might hold potential to change the team’s fortunes moving forward.

A routine part of the Rockies’ misfortunes is the fact that Coors Field sits a mile above sea level. Baseballs fly further here, which means more home runs. It also means pitches like curveballs have less curve to them, which makes life harder for the pitchers.

Colorado Sun reporter John Ingold looked into one possible solution: using baseballs with raised seams to increase the air resistance on fly balls – and make playing at Coors Field similar to what players experience at other ballparks.

John joined In The NoCo’s Brad Turner last September to talk about how it might work – and the science of playing baseball at this altitude. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

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In The NoCo Colorado RockiesSportsScienceMajor League Baseball (MLB)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole