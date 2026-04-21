How kids quietly lend a hand after a wildfire or flood – and how it helps their neighbors

When a natural disaster strikes, we often think of children as the most vulnerable of victims. Picture families forced to evacuate during a wildfire, or kids forced to take remote classes for months during the pandemic.

A University of Colorado researcher says this thinking may be too simplistic – that it overlooks the ways children help out during and after a disaster, and the importance of letting kids help respond to a chaotic world.

Lori Peek is a sociology professor and director of the Natural Hazards Center at CU Boulder. She studies how communities respond to natural disasters, and she's particularly focused on how children help out.

She’s giving a talk on the topic Wednesday in Boulder. Ahead of that, she spoke with Erin O’Toole about her research.