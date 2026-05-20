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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Warren Miller’s films celebrated skiing as a way of life. A new exhibit looks at his legacy

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 20, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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an exhibit at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail displays movie stills and informational plaques about filmmaker Warren Miller
Courtesy Colorado Snowsports Museum, Vail

For decades, Warren Miller was synonymous with a very Colorado genre of film.

In Miller’s films, skiers glide across pristine winter terrain and hurtle down near-vertical slopes. Over the decades, Miller and his film crews turned those images into dozens of feature-length documentaries that celebrated the thrill of a day on the mountain – and also captured the poetry of skiing.

Miller died in 2018 at the age of 93. Now, his work and legacy are the subject of a new exhibit at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail.

The museum’s executive director, Jen Mason, spoke with Erin O’Toole about how Miller's movies defined an entire genre of sports documentary known as the “stoke” film.

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In The NoCo Skiing & SnowboardingWarren MillerVailMuseums
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner