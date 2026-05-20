Warren Miller’s films celebrated skiing as a way of life. A new exhibit looks at his legacy

For decades, Warren Miller was synonymous with a very Colorado genre of film.

In Miller’s films, skiers glide across pristine winter terrain and hurtle down near-vertical slopes. Over the decades, Miller and his film crews turned those images into dozens of feature-length documentaries that celebrated the thrill of a day on the mountain – and also captured the poetry of skiing.

Miller died in 2018 at the age of 93. Now, his work and legacy are the subject of a new exhibit at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail.

The museum’s executive director, Jen Mason, spoke with Erin O’Toole about how Miller's movies defined an entire genre of sports documentary known as the “stoke” film.

