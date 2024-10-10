A proposed tax on guns and ammo could fund millions in aid for victims of violent crimes. Will voters back it?

A new tax on sales of guns and ammunition could be used to fund services that help crime victims.

That’s the idea behind a proposal Colorado voters will consider on the November ballot. Proposition KK would add a 6.5 percent excise tax on guns, some parts and accessories, and ammunition. Buyers in Colorado already pay state and local sales taxes on the purchase of firearms and ammunition, and a federal tax of around 10 percent.

It’s a novel approach that its backers say will generate about $39 million dollars a year to fund programs that address some of the harms of gun violence, including mental health support services. But opponents say it will just make it more difficult for law-abiding Coloradans to buy guns.

To learn more about what this tax would do, host Erin O’Toole checked in with Lucas Brady Woods, who covers politics and state government for KUNC.