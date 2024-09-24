Coloradans will vote on 14 ballot measures in November. Here’s what they mean.

Colorado ballots are going to be especially long this year, with Coloradans voting on 14 statewide ballot questions in November. Some of the measures deal with top issues such as abortion and gun violence, while others seek to make big changes to the state’s election system and hunting laws.

Statewide measures are on the ballot every two years in Colorado and can either be statutory or constitutional. A statutory measure changes state law and only requires a simple majority to pass. A constitutional measure amends the state constitution and requires 55% of votes to pass.

Ballot measures can be put there by either members of the public or the state legislature. To get a citizen-initiated measure on the ballot, an individual or organization needs to submit at least 124,238 signatures that support the measure from across the state. To refer a legislative measure to the ballot, state lawmakers need approval from at least two-thirds of the legislature. This year, half of the ballot measures are from the legislature while the other half are from interests outside the State Capitol.

Here’s a breakdown of this year’s ballot measures from the KUNC Newsroom. We’ll also be publishing a comprehensive voter guide early next month that you can refer to as you fill out your ballot. The official list of ballot measures and more information about the ballot measure process in Colorado is available on the Secretary of State’s website.



Amendment G: Property tax exemptions for more disabled veterans

Amendment G is a proposed constitutional amendment that, if passed, would allow more veterans living with service-related disabilities to qualify for the state’s property tax exemption. That property tax exemption allows certain Colorado residents to reduce a portion of the property taxes on their home.

A “yes” vote on Amendment G supports expanding the so-called homestead exemption to include veterans with disabilities that prevent them from working — about 3,400 individuals, according to non-partisan legislative council staff.

Currently, the exemption only applies to veterans living with what the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs classifies as a permanent disability. Expanding the tax credit would increase state expenses for reimbursing local governments for the exempted property tax revenue.

Amendment G was referred by the legislature with unanimous approval.

Amendment H: Independent oversight of the judicial branch

Amendment H seeks to create an independent board to oversee discipline for misconduct within Colorado’s judicial branch. The board would be responsible for holding formal judicial disciplinary hearings and would be made up of judges, lawyers and members of the public.

The board would also hear appeals from the already established Commission on Judicial Discipline. Lawmakers pushed for Amendment H as a way to bring independent oversight to the system, which has been at the center of several scandals over the last few years.

A “yes” vote on Amendment H supports the creation of the independent judicial board.

Amendment I: No bail for first-degree murder

Under Amendment I, people charged with first-degree murder would no longer be able to post bail. If their trial is delayed longer than 90 days, however, the courts would be required to hold a bail hearing.

The measure is an attempt from state lawmakers to fix an unintended consequence of repealing the death penalty in 2020. Currently, the state constitution says only people charged with capital offenses are ineligible for bail. The Colorado Supreme Court then ruled last year that since the death penalty was repealed, no crimes — including first-degree murder — can be considered a capital offense.

A “yes” vote on Amendment I supports changing the state constitution removing the right to bail for Coloradans charged with first-degree murder.

Amendment J: Remove obsolete ban on same-sex marriage

If approved, Amendment J would strike an obsolete provision from the Colorado constitution that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

The provision currently states that “only a union of one man and one woman shall be valid or recognized as a marriage in this state.” The language has been considered obsolete since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, but there are concerns that the court’s conservative majority could reverse that ruling. Amendment J would protect the right in Colorado regardless of what happens on the federal level.

While the measure had bipartisan support in the state legislature, one Democrat and eight Republicans voted against it. The measure only needs a simple majority to pass in November since it’s removing something from the constitution rather than adding something.

A “yes” vote on Amendment J supports removing the ban on same-sex marriage from the Colorado constitution.

Amendment K: Earlier deadline for ballot measures

If passed, Amendment K would move up the deadline by one week for members of the public to submit the required signatures to get a measure on the ballot. The change means that the Secretary of State and county clerks would have more time to review and finalize ballots before sending them to voters. Nonpartisan staff would also have to publish the measure titles and text a month earlier, too.

A “yes” vote on Amendment K supports changing the deadline.

Amendment 79: Abortion rights in the state constitution

Amendment 79 seeks to protect the right to abortion in Colorado by adding it to the state constitution. State lawmakers passed a law in 2022 protecting access to legal abortion in the state, but advocates wanted to go further by putting it in the constitution.

If passed, the measure would also lift a 40-year-old constitutional ban on using state funds to cover abortion services. Proponents hope that lifting the ban would let Medicaid cover abortions and allow for state and local government employment benefits to include abortion.

A “yes” vote on Amendment 79 supports adding an amendment to the Colorado constitution that guarantees access to legal abortion in the state.

Amendment 80: School choice in the state constitution

Amendment 80 seeks to codify parents’ rights to decide how their kids are educated between kindergarten and 12th grade. It says parents’ have the right to choose between public schools as well as neighborhood schools, charter schools, private schools, home schooling, open enrollment options, and future innovations in education.

Colorado parents already have the right to send their kids to public or private schools, or home-school them.

Opponents of Amendment 80 say its intention is to divert resources away from public schools. Supporters are concerned support for charter schools is eroding and hope the amendment would preserve school choice. The state’s leading charter school organization, the Colorado League of Charter Schools, has not taken a stance on the measure.

A “yes” vote on Amendment 80 would amend the state constitution to protect parents’ right to direct their children’s education.

Proposition 127: Big cat hunting ban

If passed, Proposition 127 would ban mountain lion, lynx and bobcat hunting in Colorado. The ban would include killing, wounding, pursuing, trapping, or shooting at one of the animals. The text of the measure uses the term “trophy hunting” to describe the ban; however, it would actually end all big cat hunting in the state.

The measure includes exceptions for self-defense or defense of livestock, property, or vehicles. It would also allow for official wildlife management operations that involve killing or trapping the animals.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 127 supports banning mountain lion, lynx and bobcat hunting in Colorado.

Proposition 128: Parole changes for violent crimes

Proposition 128 would make it harder for people convicted of certain crimes to be paroled.

If the measure passes, those convicted with murder, sexual assault, aggravated robbery, and in some cases assault, kidnapping, and arson, would have to serve 85% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole. It would also make anyone convicted of one of those crimes three or more times ineligible for parole.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 128 supports the harsher parole eligibility requirements.

Proposition 129: New veterinary associate job

Proposition 129 would create a new position in the veterinary field called a veterinary professional associate. Veterinary professional associates would be able to provide certain care including examination and diagnosis, tests, and some surgeries, as long as they are under the supervision of a vet.

Veterinary professional associates would require a master’s degree in veterinary care, but unlike a veterinary technician, would not be licensed. Supporters of the measure say it’s a way to address the shortage of vet care in the state. Veterinary professionals oppose it and say the new position won’t have enough training for their proposed responsibilities.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 129 supports creating the new position.

Proposition 130: Law enforcement support fund

If passed, Proposition 130 would create a new $350 million law enforcement support fund. The Peace Officer Training and Support Fund would send money to counties, municipalities and agencies for a variety of uses focused on law enforcement, including recruitment, retention, training, pay increases, and general operations. The measure would not allow the money to replace existing law enforcement funding and would have to come out of the existing state budget.

The funds would also pay for a new $1 million death benefit for families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 130 supports creating the new law enforcement support fund.

Proposition 131: Statewide ranked-choice voting

Proposition 131 seeks to make sweeping reforms to the state’s election system. If passed, it would implement ranked-choice voting for all state-level races.

In a ranked-choice system, voters list candidates by preference instead of choosing just one. Ranked-choice voting formats are already in place in some Colorado communities, including Boulder and Telluride, and have been approved by Broomfield and Fort Collins.

The measure would also change the state’s primary elections so that all candidates in a race run against each other regardless of party affiliation.

State lawmakers have expressed skepticism over the reforms and passed a last-minute provision this spring that could get in the way of implementing ranked-choice voting even if Proposition 131 passes. The provision requires ranked-choice elections to be tested in local communities for a period of time before they are used in state and federal races.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 131 supports ranked-choice voting in state elections and open primary races.

Proposition JJ: Sports betting revenue and water conservation

Under Proposition JJ, the state would be allowed to keep, and use, all the tax revenue it collects from sports betting operations. The money would be dedicated to water conservation and protection projects.

Officials expect to raise significantly more money from sports betting than was originally predicted when voters legalized it in 2019. The Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR, requires the state to get voter approval before retaining the excess tax revenue. The measure had bipartisan support in the legislature.

A “yes” vote on Proposition JJ supports letting the state keep all sports betting tax revenue and use the money for protecting and conserving water.

Proposition KK: Gun sales tax and mental health funding

Proposition KK is proposing a new sales tax on firearms and ammunition. If it passes, gun manufacturers, dealers, and ammunition sellers would be responsible for paying the 6.5% sales tax, but would likely pass on those costs to their customers.

The money raised from the new tax would fund mental health services for veterans and at-risk youth, school safety, gun violence prevention, and crime victim support services.

The measure passed the legislature along partisan lines. All Republicans and one Democrat voted against it.

A “yes” vote on Proposition KK supports the proposed new sales tax on guns and ammo.