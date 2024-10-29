Colorado Capitol News Alliance

-
A new website, Colorado Hospital Price Finder, lets users cross-reference the cost of medical procedures at hospitals across the state. The service, created by nonprofit PatientRightsAdvocate.org, is part of the Polis Administration’s strategy to bring down healthcare costs.
Proponents argue that the law would alleviate the scarcity of veterinary care in rural areas. Opponents argue it would put animals at risk.
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Aurora on Friday, a city he's used to spread misinformation about immigrants. Last month Trump seized on news of Venezuelan gang activity in the city to push falsehoods about Aurora as a "war zone."
A proposed tax on guns and ammo could fund millions in aid for victims of violent crimes. Will voters back it?A statewide measure on Colorado’s ballot would add a new tax onto the sale of guns and ammunition. If voters approve, it could generate about $39 million dollars to fund services that help crime victims. On In The NoCo, we talk with KUNC state capitol reporter Lucas Brady Woods to learn more about Proposition KK.
There's a lot on the ballot this year: more than a dozen statewide ballot measures, several battleground Congressional races that could decide the balance of power in Congress, scores of State House and Senate seats and, of course, the presidential election. KUNC's Voter Guide is here to help you make sure you're informed when you're filling out your ballot.