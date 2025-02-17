Hunting for a new job? A CU researcher says your social media posts may affect your job prospects

In 2025, many of us are on social media – and lots of us are hunting for a new job.

If that sounds like your situation, a University of Colorado researcher says be thoughtful about what you post online. Because what you do on Facebook or Threads or BlueSky can change your odds of landing that new gig.

Jason Thatcher has been studying how hiring managers use social media to make decisions about candidates. And he found 60 percent of hiring managers decide who to interview or who to hire, in part, by checking out applicants’ social media accounts.

So how do your Facebook posts about politics affect your chances of landing your dream job? And is there anything you can do to make your social media accounts more appealing to a hiring manager?

Thatcher recently spoke with Brad Turner about what he’s observed. We’re listening back to that conversation today.