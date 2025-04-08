You had questions about growing native Colorado plants in your yard. We found answers, with help from the CSU Extension

A few weeks back we talked about how many Coloradans are planting native plants in their yards. And about how native plants are hardier, use less water, and can support bees and other pollinators in our ecosystem.

We also invited you and other listeners to share your questions about native plants. And you sent us loads of responses.

In this episode of In the NoCo, Erin O’Toole visits again with native plant expert Tommy Roth. He’s a home horticulture coordinator from the Colorado State University Extension , which advises homeowners on landscaping and many other plant-related matters.