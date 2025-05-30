© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Growing your own Palisade peach tree is harder than it sounds. Here’s how to give it your best shot

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published May 30, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A tree is pictured with a dozen peaches growing, against a blue sky backdrop
Courtesy of Jeff Pieper / Colorado State University Extension
"The Front Range is going to have a lot more sudden frost events and much more extreme temperature variation than the Western Slope peach-growing areas," says CSU extension horticulture expert Jeff Pieper. "Peach is one of the most susceptible tree fruits when it comes to frost damage, so that's what makes it really challenging to grow peach on the Front Range."

Picture this: It’s a warm summer evening. You’ve got burgers and sweet corn roasting on the grill. And for dessert, homemade cobbler with fresh peaches – picked right off your very own peach tree.

If you live along the Front Range, you might think the only place you can get sweet, juicy Palisade peaches is at your local farmer's market. But it is possible to grow a peach tree outside of western Colorado, although it’s a bit more challenging than you might expect.

Jeff Pieper is a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension in Mesa County, on the Western Slope. He’s been on the show before, to discuss the science behind why Palisade peaches taste so incredible.

He joined Erin O’Toole to walk through some of the pros – and pitfalls – of growing your own peach tree.

Jeff mentioned lots of other fruit options that are more suited for the Front Range, including apple trees as well as small fruits like strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, gooseberries and currants.

Find more info and advice from CSU Extension on growing fruit trees and berries.

In The NoCo GardeningAgricultureColorado State University (CSU)
