Growing your own Palisade peach tree is harder than it sounds. Here’s how to give it your best shot

Picture this: It’s a warm summer evening. You’ve got burgers and sweet corn roasting on the grill. And for dessert, homemade cobbler with fresh peaches – picked right off your very own peach tree.

If you live along the Front Range, you might think the only place you can get sweet, juicy Palisade peaches is at your local farmer's market. But it is possible to grow a peach tree outside of western Colorado, although it’s a bit more challenging than you might expect.

Jeff Pieper is a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension in Mesa County, on the Western Slope. He’s been on the show before, to discuss the science behind why Palisade peaches taste so incredible.

He joined Erin O’Toole to walk through some of the pros – and pitfalls – of growing your own peach tree.

Jeff mentioned lots of other fruit options that are more suited for the Front Range, including apple trees as well as small fruits like strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, gooseberries and currants .