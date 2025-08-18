Colorado mountain towns saw a dip in tourism this summer. Where did those visitors go?

After several years of record-setting numbers , Colorado's mountain towns are experiencing an unexpected summer slowdown in tourism.

A drop in international visitors is a significant factor. This year, European visitors to mountain towns in Colorado and six other Western states are down 39 percent compared to 2024. Canadian visitors dropped 58 percent from last year.

The trend has state and local officials concerned about the challenges this creates for mountain communities where visitor spending drives the economy.

Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins recently wrote about the summer tourism sag . He spoke with Erin O’Toole about what’s driving the decline and how it's impacting local businesses.