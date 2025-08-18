© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado mountain towns saw a dip in tourism this summer. Where did those visitors go?

By
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published August 18, 2025 at 6:11 AM MDT
A climber ascends along the Ouray Via Ferrata route above the Uncompahgre River, July 11, 2024, in Ouray County. She is wearing a blue helmet, black shirt and leggings, and a safety harness around her waist. Via Ferrata is a mixture of climbing and hiking with protection involving steel fixtures, such as hand and foot holds and cable railings, to traverse across rugged mountain landscapes.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun

After several years of record-setting numbers, Colorado's mountain towns are experiencing an unexpected summer slowdown in tourism.

A drop in international visitors is a significant factor. This year, European visitors to mountain towns in Colorado and six other Western states are down 39 percent compared to 2024. Canadian visitors dropped 58 percent from last year.

The trend has state and local officials concerned about the challenges this creates for mountain communities where visitor spending drives the economy.

Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins recently wrote about the summer tourism sag. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about what’s driving the decline and how it's impacting local businesses.

For more on the Colorado economy, check out recent In The NoCo conversations with Jason about how the Trump administration’s tariffs are affecting Colorado’s outdoor businesses and how a new AI-powered commentator and referee could transform how we watch sports.

