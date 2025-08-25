© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado’s aspen trees are showing their fall colors while it’s still August. Is that a bad thing?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Fall foliage taken in 2023. A dirt road winds through a field past a stand of yellow and orange aspens on the left. There are mountains in the background against a blue sky.
CSFS/Peterson/Field Peterson, Colorado State Forest Service
Aspens take their cue to change when days get shorter in the fall, but color changes also depend on tree health, local weather, and environmental stressors like drought.

If you look at your calendar – or your weather app – you’ll notice that we are still firmly in the dog days of summer. You should be spending weekends at the pool or sitting in the shade with a cold beverage.

But if you look at your local aspen trees, you might be fooled into thinking it’s time for jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkin spice lattes. And it’s not even Labor Day.

Colorado’s aspens are starting to show their fall colors alarmingly early — despite the summer heat. But why? Turns out, it’s a combination of chemistry and climate science.

To learn more about the science behind what’s happening, Erin O’Toole spoke to John Murgel, a horticulture specialist with CSU Extension in Douglas County.

If you're planning a trip to enjoy the fall colors, this map from the Colorado State Forest Service can help you figure out where and when to go.

For more tree wisdom from John, check out our conversation about how to prepare your trees to survive a Colorado winter, or this one explaining why aspens aren't a great choice for Front Range yards.

Tags
In The NoCo TreesDroughtColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery