Colorado’s aspen trees are showing their fall colors while it’s still August. Is that a bad thing?
If you look at your calendar – or your weather app – you’ll notice that we are still firmly in the dog days of summer. You should be spending weekends at the pool or sitting in the shade with a cold beverage.
But if you look at your local aspen trees, you might be fooled into thinking it’s time for jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkin spice lattes. And it’s not even Labor Day.
Colorado’s aspens are starting to show their fall colors alarmingly early — despite the summer heat. But why? Turns out, it’s a combination of chemistry and climate science.
To learn more about the science behind what’s happening, Erin O’Toole spoke to John Murgel, a horticulture specialist with CSU Extension in Douglas County.
If you're planning a trip to enjoy the fall colors, this map from the Colorado State Forest Service can help you figure out where and when to go.
