The ‘chaos garden’ trend promises colorful, stress-free flowerbeds. Is it actually as easy as it sounds?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel LaveryBrad Turner
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A garden is shown blooming in front of a white house with green trim. The photo shows randomly placed wildflowers with red, orange, pink, and yellow blooms, and tall green stems.
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
Chaos gardening is a recent social media trend. The technique involves scattering seeds from several different flower species, without highly designed groupings of plants, for a more relaxed, natural-looking garden — with less work.

Gardening in Colorado takes work.

You prepare the soil, choose what you want to plant, and lay out a design. Then once things start to grow, there’s all that weeding, pruning and manicuring – most of which is trickier given the Front Range’s tough soil and fickle climate.

Or – you could just grab a few random seed packets, sprinkle them over a patch of bare ground, and sit back and wait for those wildflowers to explode in a riot of color.

That's the idea behind a new trend that's taking over social media called chaos gardening.

Chaos gardens appeal to folks who want to embrace the joy of gardening without all that sweat equity. Proponents say it's also a no-fuss way to create habitat for pollinators.

But is chaos gardening really as simple as garden TikTok or Instagram makes it look?
Deryn Davidson, a sustainable landscape specialist with CSU Extension, recently wrote about the trend. She told Erin O’Toole that fall is a great time to plant your own chaos garden, as long as you’re willing to put at least minimal effort into it.

Deryn also shared some recommendations for flowers that should thrive and attract pollinators to a Front Range chaos garden.

Check out our recent conversation with Deryn about how state law supports homeowners who want to incorporate water-efficient plants into their landscaping without pushback from their HOA. 

In The NoCo GardeningPlantsPollinatorsColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
