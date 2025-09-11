© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

KUNC just made painful budget cuts. Here’s why – and what it means for the community

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Leadership at KUNC and The Colorado Sound announced budget cuts this week that include laying off 10 employees — about a quarter of the organization's staff.

It's a painful moment for the team at KUNC and The Colorado Sound.

In recent months we've talked about how federal cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting could hurt local member stations like KUNC. In July, that became a reality when Congress clawed back more than a billion dollars in money from the public broadcasting system.

And this week, station leaders announced 10 staff members had been laid off from KUNC and The Colorado Sound due to a budget shortfall. That’s about a quarter of the total staff.

Today we're talking to KUNC's President and CEO Tammy Terwelp about the cuts and what they mean for our community in Northern Colorado.

Check out our recent interview with Democratic Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper about the battle over public media funding.

