KUNC and The Colorado Sound announce organizational restructuring

Community Radio for Northern Colorado (CRNC), the parent organization of KUNC and The Colorado Sound, today announced an organizational restructuring in response to financial challenges. As part of this restructuring, CRNC has reduced its workforce by eight positions, affecting every department. This represents 8 out of 38 employees - more than 20% of the organization’s staff.

“Like many media organizations, especially non-profit, we are navigating an increasingly challenging funding environment,” said Tammy Terwelp, President and CEO of CRNC. “This was a very difficult decision, and I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all our employees for their dedication and commitment to our mission. Every member of our team, past and present, has contributed to the strength of KUNC and The Colorado Sound.”

Despite the reductions, KUNC and The Colorado Sound remain steadfast in their commitment to public service. Both stations will continue to deliver award-winning local news, music, and cultural programming that reflect the voices and stories of Colorado.

Terwelp also expressed appreciation for the community’s continued support:

“Our listeners and donors are the reason we exist. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years, especially those who contributed during our recent summer pledge drive. Your generosity sustains our service and strengthens our resolve to keep public media thriving in Northern Colorado.”

CRNC’s leadership will continue to explore new funding strategies and partnerships to ensure a sustainable future for public media in the region.

About CRNC

Community Radio for Northern Colorado is a nonprofit organization that operates several platforms of KUNC (91.5 FM), delivering in-depth news and storytelling, and The Colorado Sound (105.5 FM), a music discovery service. Together, the stations reach communities across Northern Colorado, the Front Range, and beyond.

