Can a unique training program at Colorado Mountain College help solve a ski industry shortage?

Just outside Leadville, there’s a tiny ski hill that just might help keep the ski industry vital in the decades ahead.

Students at Colorado Mountain College manage the Dutch Henry ski area as part of courses that train aspiring ski resort workers. And soon, those trainees will include future lift mechanics and operators . The students will practice their maintenance skills on a newly donated lift, which administrators hope to have installed there by summer 2026.

That’s a breakthrough for the ski industry – which is a big part of Colorado’s economy – because many of the current employees who keep the lifts running at big resorts are starting to retire.

Ben Cairns is Vice President and campus dean of Colorado Mountain College’s Leadville and Salida campuses. He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about training the next generation of lift mechanics and operators.