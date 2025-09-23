© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Can a unique training program at Colorado Mountain College help solve a ski industry shortage?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 23, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Seven people in blue graduation caps and gowns, wearing skis, get ready for the annual ski down Dutch Henry Hill to celebrate commencement
Courtesy Colorado Mountain College
Every commencement in May, ski area operations grads and faculty from Colorado Mountain College take part in a “ski down” on Dutch Henry Hill in a ritual graduation celebration

Just outside Leadville, there’s a tiny ski hill that just might help keep the ski industry vital in the decades ahead.

Students at Colorado Mountain College manage the Dutch Henry ski area as part of courses that train aspiring ski resort workers. And soon, those trainees will include future lift mechanics and operators. The students will practice their maintenance skills on a newly donated lift, which administrators hope to have installed there by summer 2026.

That’s a breakthrough for the ski industry – which is a big part of Colorado’s economy – because many of the current employees who keep the lifts running at big resorts are starting to retire.

Ben Cairns is Vice President and campus dean of Colorado Mountain College’s Leadville and Salida campuses. He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about training the next generation of lift mechanics and operators.

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado Mountain College (CMC)Ski ResortsJob TrainingSkiing & Snowboarding
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner