Olympic Town, USA: Steamboat Springs has sent dozens of athletes to the Winter Games

Photo courtesy of Tread of Pioneers Museum John Steele is considered Steamboat's first Olympian. He was part of the U.S. ski jumping team at the 1932 Winter Games

Colorado has sent more athletes to the 2026 Winter Games in Italy than any other state. And nearly a third of those 32 Coloradans competing in events like snowboarding, slalom, or ski jumping hail from Steamboat Springs.

About 100 Olympic athletes live or have lived in Steamboat Springs – more than any other town in the U.S. Which got us wondering: How did Steamboat foster an environment where young athletes are encouraged and equipped to pursue Olympic gold?

Candice Bannister is executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs, which has several history exhibits that highlight the town’s legacy of Olympians .

She points to a century of skiing culture and tradition, as well as some modern-day programs that nurture young athletes.

Candice joined Erin O'Toole to talk about Steamboat’s reputation as an Olympic powerhouse and why it’s a training ground for many of those American athletes in Italy right now.

