NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Olympic Town, USA: Steamboat Springs has sent dozens of athletes to the Winter Games

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
a ski jumper flies through the air with a blue sky and snow covered mountains in the background
Courtesy Tread of Pioneers Museum, Steamboat Springs, CO
Ski jumper at Howelsen Hill, circa 1990
Photo courtesy of Tread of Pioneers Museum
John Steele is considered Steamboat's first Olympian. He was part of the U.S. ski jumping team at the 1932 Winter Games

Colorado has sent more athletes to the 2026 Winter Games in Italy than any other state. And nearly a third of those 32 Coloradans competing in events like snowboarding, slalom, or ski jumping hail from Steamboat Springs.

About 100 Olympic athletes live or have lived in Steamboat Springs – more than any other town in the U.S. Which got us wondering: How did Steamboat foster an environment where young athletes are encouraged and equipped to pursue Olympic gold?

Candice Bannister is executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs, which has several history exhibits that highlight the town’s legacy of Olympians.

She points to a century of skiing culture and tradition, as well as some modern-day programs that nurture young athletes.

Candice joined Erin O'Toole to talk about Steamboat’s reputation as an Olympic powerhouse and why it’s a training ground for many of those American athletes in Italy right now.

Listen to our previous conversation with Candice about Howelsen Hill and its role in shaping ski culture in Steamboat and around the state.

For more on this year’s Winter Games, check out our conversation about ski mountaineering (or “skimo”) making its Olympic debut with Nikki LaRochelle, a longtime skimo racer who will provide commentary for the events from Italy.

In The NoCo Steamboat Springs2026 Winter OlympicsSkiing & SnowboardingColorado History
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner