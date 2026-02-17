© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

Machine-made snow is now commonplace in winter sports. Experts say it makes ski races faster – and riskier

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
a man on a red snowboard heads downhill in deep, natural white snow
Photo of Keith Musselman by Dylan Stewart Page
Keith Musselman enjoying some fresh, natural powder

The 2026 Winter Olympics are beginning their final week in Italy. And it might surprise you to learn that some of those snowy race courses in the Italian Alps aren’t necessarily a product of natural snowfall.

At lower elevations, where cross-country and many other events take place, what we’re seeing is large swaths of artificial snow.

Warmer winters and less-predictable snowfall mean that winter sports must increasingly rely on machine-made snow. And while that makes it possible for the Winter Games to go on, the density and the feel of artificial snow is quite different from that of natural snow.

That makes competing in events like downhill or cross-country skiing faster and – oftentimes – more dangerous.

Keith Musselman is an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who studies mountain snow and the impact of warming winters. And Agnes Macy is a graduate student at CU Boulder and a former competitive skier.

They wrote about how artificial snow is changing winter sports in a recent article for The Conversation. They joined Erin O’Toole to explain what makes machine-made snow different from natural snow, and how athletes and coaches are adapting.

For more on Colorado and the Winter Games, check out our recent conversation about Steamboat Springs’ reputation for producing Olympic athletes; or our interview with Nikki LaRochelle, a skimo racer who’s providing commentary as that sport makes its Olympic debut.

Agnes Macy, a woman in a black and white ski uniform wearing the number "42" cross country skiing as snow falls around her
1 of 3  — Agnes Macy skiing IMG_0495.JPG
CU grad student Agnes Macy, cross-country skiing
Courtesy Agnes Macy / CU Boulder
Agnes Macy, a woman with blonde hair tucked under a knit winter stocking cap that reads "Patagonia 1973" smiles for a photo. The competitive skier is wearing a blue winter jacket over an olive-colored zip-up fleece.
2 of 3  — Agnes Macy IMG_2779.jpg
Courtesy Agnes Macy
3 of 3  — Keith Musselman 20140316_chatter_25.JPG
Photo by Dylan Stewart Page / Courtesy of Keith Musselman / CU Boulder

Skiing & Snowboarding2026 Winter OlympicsClimate ChangeUniversity of Colorado Boulder
