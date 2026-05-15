Dry conditions make life harder for the trees in your yard. Here’s how to keep them healthy this year

After this tough winter and dry spring we've been having, the trees around your home may be taking things especially hard.

In fact, some of the strain that your trees feel when there's a lack of moisture runs so deeply that it may not even be visible to you until a few years from now. So, it’s important to protect your trees from drought conditions now to prevent damage and illness later.

To help get ahead of these problems, we spoke with John Murgel, a horticulture expert from CSU Extension who advises the public on how to care for trees.

John shared some of his best tips with Erin O’Toole during a live episode taping a few weeks back in Fort Collins.

If you’re thinking of planting new trees this spring, John mentioned that birches and maples are especially thirsty varieties that he doesn’t recommend for our increasingly dry climate. For more, check out this list of tree recommendations from CSU Extension.

Missed our earlier conversations from the In The NoCo live event? Find them here:

