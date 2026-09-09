This summer was tough on Front Range lawns. Here’s why autumn is an ideal time to help your landscaping recover

This summer left yards across the Front Range devastated. Brown, dry patches of grass are everywhere – and so are yards that have been taken over by bindweed, thistles, and spurge.

Experts at Colorado State University Extension say they've been getting lots of calls from anxious homeowners with similar problems. And they say fall can be a great time for some lawn rescue projects to help get the yard ready for next year – which, hopefully, will be a little kinder to our landscapes.

Alison O'Connor is a horticulture specialist with CSU Extension. She joined Erin O’Toole with answers to some of our most pressing lawn questions, and advice for how and when to start a fall yard project.