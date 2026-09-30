How a unique new library celebrates – and helps Coloradans explore – the great outdoors

A library that’s focused on encouraging people to get outside might feel a bit odd – especially in a state like Colorado with a multitude of ways to hike or camp or spend time outdoors.

But getting out into nature isn't always within reach for everyone. For example, a camping trip can require expensive gear like tents, backpacks and sleeping bags.

The new Anythink Nature Library in Thornton opened in August with an unusual mission: to remove some barriers to getting outside. In addition to books, patrons can check out rentable outdoor gear – or hike on a trail at the open space just outside the library branch.

Mark Fink is the executive director of Anythink Libraries, which is the library district for Adams County. He talked with Erin O’Toole about the idea behind a nature library , and how the response has been.

If this conversation makes you realize you’re overdue to get out and enjoy autumn in Colorado, these recent In The NoCo interviews might help: Check out a guide to the restorative practice of forest bathing , how you can help prepare your drought-stressed lawn for next year, or why you probably shouldn’t plant an aspen tree in your yard.