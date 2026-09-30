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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a unique new library celebrates – and helps Coloradans explore – the great outdoors

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 30, 2026 at 5:34 AM MDT
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The Anythink Nature Library opened Aug. 8, 2026 in Thornton.
Photo by The Unfound Door
The Anythink Nature Library opened Aug. 8, 2026 in Thornton.

A library that’s focused on encouraging people to get outside might feel a bit odd – especially in a state like Colorado with a multitude of ways to hike or camp or spend time outdoors.

But getting out into nature isn't always within reach for everyone. For example, a camping trip can require expensive gear like tents, backpacks and sleeping bags.

The new Anythink Nature Library in Thornton opened in August with an unusual mission: to remove some barriers to getting outside. In addition to books, patrons can check out rentable outdoor gear – or hike on a trail at the open space just outside the library branch.

Mark Fink is the executive director of Anythink Libraries, which is the library district for Adams County. He talked with Erin O’Toole about the idea behind a nature library, and how the response has been.

If this conversation makes you realize you’re overdue to get out and enjoy autumn in Colorado, these recent In The NoCo interviews might help: Check out a guide to the restorative practice of forest bathing, how you can help prepare your drought-stressed lawn for next year, or why you probably shouldn’t plant an aspen tree in your yard.

A group of four adults and two children walk along a trail amid green prairie grasses and yellow flowers
1 of 5  — Anythink-Library-Opening-2026-Trails -credit Unfound Door.jpg
Visitors to the Nature Library hiking a trail at the adjoining Aylor Open Space
Photo by The Unfound Door
The interior of the Nature Library with light-colored wooden shelves holding books and a wooden bench
2 of 5  — GHPhipps-2026-AnythinkLibrary-TheUnfoundDoor-042.jpg
Photo by The Unfound Door / Courtesy Anythink Libraries
The Dark Room at the Anythink Nature Library
3 of 5  — Anythink Nature Library Dark Room.jpg
The Dark Room at the Anythink Nature Library
Courtesy Anythink Libraries
a woman in a colorful dress stands in front of a white and brown building at the edge of a sustainable garden
4 of 5  — Kinship garden - credit Anythink Libraries (1).jpg
The open-air kinship garden at the Nature Library
Courtesy Anythink Libraries
a building with large glass windows and wood at the roof, set in the midst of sustainable rock and plant landscaping
5 of 5  — GHPhipps-2026-AnythinkLibrary-TheUnfoundDoor-053.jpg
photo by The Unfound Door

Tags
In The NoCo Public LibrariesCampingGardeningOutdoor Recreation
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner