© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The new president of Colorado Mountain College looks to the future

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
"We have to address the biggest challenge [our students] face, which is the cost of housing," says Dr. Matt Gianneschi, newly appointed president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College. Gianneschi will formally assume the role on August 17, 2024.
Courtesy of Colorado Mountain College
"We have to address the biggest challenge [our students] face, which is the cost of housing," says Dr. Matt Gianneschi, newly appointed president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College. Gianneschi will formally assume the role on August 17, 2024.

Colorado Mountain College isn't a typical higher education institution. Ski and snowboard repair, avalanche technician, ski area operator, and fly fishing guide are among the many career pathways that CMC offers. The school serves roughly 12,000 students across 11 campuses in mountain communities like Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs and Leadville. It also acts as a bridge to larger universities by offering bachelor's and associate degrees in more traditional fields like business administration and social work.

And for the first time in 11 years, the college has a new president. Matt Gianneschi was recently named head of CMC after holding other jobs there for about a decade. Today on In The NoCo, Gianneschi discusses the school's priorities as a Hispanic-serving institution, how they're working to overcome the thorny challenges posed by the high cost of housing, and his advice for this year's class of graduates.

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado Mountain College (CMC)Higher Education (College)Ski ResortsAffordable Housing
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole