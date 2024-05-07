The new president of Colorado Mountain College looks to the future

Colorado Mountain College isn't a typical higher education institution. Ski and snowboard repair, avalanche technician, ski area operator, and fly fishing guide are among the many career pathways that CMC offers. The school serves roughly 12,000 students across 11 campuses in mountain communities like Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs and Leadville. It also acts as a bridge to larger universities by offering bachelor's and associate degrees in more traditional fields like business administration and social work.

And for the first time in 11 years, the college has a new president. Matt Gianneschi was recently named head of CMC after holding other jobs there for about a decade. Today on In The NoCo, Gianneschi discusses the school's priorities as a Hispanic-serving institution, how they're working to overcome the thorny challenges posed by the high cost of housing, and his advice for this year's class of graduates.