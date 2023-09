About This Section

KUNC’s In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people, and issues important to you. It’s a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show unravels the big issues of the day and the untold stories of the moment, bringing you context and clarity about what’s happening in your backyard and beyond. We also find plenty of reasons to celebrate and highlight what makes Northern Colorado such an incredible place to live.