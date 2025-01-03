© 2025
Use these "smarter living" interviews from In the NoCo to start your New Year right

KUNC | By Erin O'Toole,
Ariel LaveryBrad Turner
Published January 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Purple cone-shaped flowers sit in a garden.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
The Ptilotus Joey plant was a favorite of some of the consumers who visited the garden. Its spiky, fuzzy plumes are a different bloom than your average flower.

OK – 2025 has arrived. And as the New Year gets underway, it’s a natural time to think about how to be smarter, happier and healthier this year.

We’ve got some expert advice to help you along. In recent months we’ve had some practical conversations about everything from planning a memorable camping trip with your family to managing work-related stress to taking care of your landscaping during the winter.

We hope all your hopes and goals for 2025 come true in the months ahead – and that you’ll check in with In The NoCo along the way for more conversations that help you live more wisely (and understand Colorado a little better, too). Happy New Year!

How to save yourself – or your employees – from overwhelming ‘technostress’ at work, according to a CU researcher


Endless Zoom calls. After-hours work email. Urgent Slack messages from coworkers. If reading those words made your stomach tighten, you may be suffering from what a University of Colorado professor calls “technostress.” The good news is, he has tips on how to manage it, and he shared some of them when we spoke in October. Those pointers might help you manage your work-life balance in 2025.

A middle-aged man faces the camera and smiles. He's wearing a black sweater over a white shirt and has a beard and glasses.
How your social media posts affect your job prospects – and what a CU researcher thinks you should do about it


Thinking of kicking off the new year by looking for a new job? Don’t underestimate how much your Facebook profile, or your tweets on X, can influence a hiring manager who decides whether you get an interview. A few simple steps can make you more appealing as a job candidate.

If you're thinking about going on the job market you should think about how your social media profile represents you, said Jason Thatcher, a University of Colorado Researcher who studied the practices of hiring managers. He suggested, "think about who you really want to see your content, and think about who shares content about you."
Colorado winters are hard on your trees. Here’s a survival guide to help them through


After you’re done raking leaves in the fall, you might think your tree care duties are done for the year. But Colorado winters can be tough on trees, and a little extra care can go a long way toward making sure they stay healthy through the coldest season. Here are some easy tips, including how and when to water your trees (on warm days only!).

A man in a dark winter jacket shovels snow along a tree-lined sidewalk in Denver.
Nervous about camping with kids? A Boulder writer shares how to avoid disaster


The New Year begins in the dead of winter, but don’t let that stop you from dreaming up a camping trip to remember for your family. If that sounds daunting, check out this conversation with Helen Olsson. She literally wrote the book on camping with kids. Her interview was full of funny and touching memories she shared from her family’s excursions.

Author Helen Olsson wrote The Down and Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids. A second edition is available now in paperback.
New to gardening? Find your green thumb by starting small

The New Year can be a time to reinvent ourselves in large or small ways. That includes taking on new hobbies. If one of your goals is to cultivate your green thumb, but you’re not sure how to get started, this conversation is for you! Here are some easy tips for newbies, from how to choose drought-tolerant plants that can stand up to the Front Range climate, to how to keep that grocery-store basil plant alive long after you bring it home.

Small cacti in pots, some budding with bright purple flowers.
Aspen trees could be a colorful addition to your yard – but experts say you’ll probably regret it


Aspen trees are beloved for the striking fall colors they create in Colorado’s mountains – which prompts many homeowners to think about recreating that glorious sight at home. That’s probably a bad idea, according to horticulture expert John Murgel with CSU Extension. He shared the science behind why aspen trees are a lousy choice for your landscaping – and had some terrific recommendations for colorful trees that will actually thrive in your yard once planting season arrives in a few months.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
