Use these "smarter living" interviews from In the NoCo to start your New Year right

OK – 2025 has arrived. And as the New Year gets underway, it’s a natural time to think about how to be smarter, happier and healthier this year.

We’ve got some expert advice to help you along. In recent months we’ve had some practical conversations about everything from planning a memorable camping trip with your family to managing work-related stress to taking care of your landscaping during the winter.

We hope all your hopes and goals for 2025 come true in the months ahead – and that you’ll check in with In The NoCo along the way for more conversations that help you live more wisely (and understand Colorado a little better, too). Happy New Year! How to save yourself – or your employees – from overwhelming ‘technostress’ at work, according to a CU researcher

Endless Zoom calls. After-hours work email. Urgent Slack messages from coworkers. If reading those words made your stomach tighten, you may be suffering from what a University of Colorado professor calls “technostress.” The good news is, he has tips on how to manage it, and he shared some of them when we spoke in October. Those pointers might help you manage your work-life balance in 2025.

How your social media posts affect your job prospects – and what a CU researcher thinks you should do about it

Thinking of kicking off the new year by looking for a new job? Don’t underestimate how much your Facebook profile, or your tweets on X, can influence a hiring manager who decides whether you get an interview. A few simple steps can make you more appealing as a job candidate.

Colorado winters are hard on your trees. Here’s a survival guide to help them through

After you’re done raking leaves in the fall, you might think your tree care duties are done for the year. But Colorado winters can be tough on trees, and a little extra care can go a long way toward making sure they stay healthy through the coldest season. Here are some easy tips, including how and when to water your trees (on warm days only!).

Nervous about camping with kids? A Boulder writer shares how to avoid disaster

The New Year begins in the dead of winter, but don’t let that stop you from dreaming up a camping trip to remember for your family. If that sounds daunting, check out this conversation with Helen Olsson. She literally wrote the book on camping with kids. Her interview was full of funny and touching memories she shared from her family’s excursions.

New to gardening? Find your green thumb by starting small

The New Year can be a time to reinvent ourselves in large or small ways. That includes taking on new hobbies. If one of your goals is to cultivate your green thumb, but you’re not sure how to get started, this conversation is for you! Here are some easy tips for newbies, from how to choose drought-tolerant plants that can stand up to the Front Range climate, to how to keep that grocery-store basil plant alive long after you bring it home.