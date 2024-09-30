Sound Bites: The fulfillment found in fall baking

Fall is a season that’s great for many things: taking walks among the red-orange leaves, sipping warm beverages with a book in hand.It’s also an especially good time for baking.It’s last day of September, but the first day of our weeklong fall food series called “Sound Bites.”

Each day, we’re tackling a different topic related to fall foods from the art of preservation to fall flavors with a food scientist.And we’re starting the week with a show on fall baking.

We’re talking about bread, cookies, pies, cakes and more so warm up the oven, grab your measuring cups and get ready to be super hungry.

Fall Baked Recipes:

Jim’s No-Knead Bread

Zoe’s Cinnamon Star Bread

Zoe’s Apple Bundt Cake with Honey Cider Glaze

Zoe’s Cardamom Pear Cake

Zoe’s Pumpkin Squash Scones

Erin’s Brown Sugar with Dulce de Leche Cookies

Erin’s Cinnamon Sheet Cake with Cider Frosting

Annie’s Best Pumpkin Applesauce Bread Recipe:

-1 cup butter melted -1 cup brown sugar -2 cups white sugar -4 eggs well beaten -2/3 cup cold coffee -1:teas. Cinnamon -1/2:teas. Each nutmeg, cloves, ginger -1 teas. Salt -2 teaspoons Baking soda -1 can pumpkin -1/2 cup fresh applesauce -3 1/2 cups flour Mix the ingredients in order: -1 stick butter melted -1/2 c. Br. Sugar -1/4 cup white sugar -1 teaspoon. Cinnamon -1 cup flour This recipe makes three loaves. Mix topping ingredients into a thick paste and spoon on top of bread. I line bread pans with parchment paper and spray with Pam. Bake loaves at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes.

