Signal Status
Having trouble picking up KUNC or The Colorado Sound? Check the status of our signals here. This page is continuously updated to provide you with the latest information on our over-the-air signals. If you are experiencing trouble, you can always listen online.
|Signal
|Area Covered
|Status
|Notes
|91.5
|Greeley, Fort Collins
|Full Power
|102.7
|Boulder
|Full Power
|91.7
|Denver
|Full Power
Mountain Communities
|Signal
|Area Covered
|Status
|Notes
|88.5
|Steamboat Springs
|Full Power
|88.1
|Dillon
|Full power
|90.7
|Estes Park
|Full power
|90.7
|Breckenridge
|Full power
|91.9
|Grand County
|Full Power
|90.9
|Vail
|Full Power
|99.7
|Eagle
|Full Power
|91.7
|Leadville
|Full power
|89.9
|Buena Vista, Salida
|Full Power
Eastern Plains Communities
|Signal
|Area Covered
|Status
|Notes
|96.7
|Morgan County
|Full Power
|90.3
|Sterling
|Full Power
|88.3
|Yuma
|Full Power
|93.5
|Wray
|Full Power
|90.5
|Holyoke
|Full Power
|89.1
|Julesburg
|Full Power
The Colorado Sound
|Signal
|Area Covered
|Status
|Notes
|105.5
|Front Range
|Full power
|88.9
|Steamboat Springs
|Full Power
|94.3
|Summit County
|Full Power
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