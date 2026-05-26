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Signal Status

Having trouble picking up KUNC or The Colorado Sound? Check the status of our signals here. This page is continuously updated to provide you with the latest information on our over-the-air signals. If you are experiencing trouble, you can always listen online.

Signal Area Covered Status Notes
91.5 Greeley, Fort Collins Full Power
102.7 Boulder Full Power
91.7 Denver Full Power

Mountain Communities

Signal Area Covered Status Notes
88.5 Steamboat Springs Full Power
88.1 Dillon Full power
90.7 Estes Park Full power
90.7 Breckenridge Full power
91.9 Grand County Full Power
90.9 Vail Full Power
99.7 Eagle Full Power
91.7 Leadville Full power
89.9 Buena Vista, Salida Full Power

Eastern Plains Communities

Signal Area Covered Status Notes
96.7 Morgan County Full Power
90.3 Sterling Full Power
88.3 Yuma Full Power
93.5 Wray Full Power
90.5 Holyoke Full Power
89.1 Julesburg Full Power

The Colorado Sound

Signal Area Covered Status Notes
105.5 Front Range Full power
88.9 Steamboat Springs Full Power
94.3 Summit County Full Power

Having problems but don't see them listed here? Please use the form below to submit issues to us. If you are having trouble with the form, please try refreshing your page or clicking here to open the form in a new window.