Ten Years Later: The flood that changed the Front Range

Saturday, September 9, 2023, will mark 10 years since destructive floods devastated Northern Colorado. The vast majority of the rain fell on that September 11 and 12. Over the course of a week, nine people died, 20,000 residents evacuated and thousands of homes, roads and businesses were destroyed. The cost of the damage came to nearly $4 billion dollars.



This series of four in depth stories will focus on specific communities and examine a couple central questions: what has changed since that devastating flood? What have we learned?