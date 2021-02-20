Java with a Journalist (Virtual Edition)

Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. — noon

Join us for a VIRTUAL Java with a Journalist. Chat with Desmond O'Boyle and Beau Baker, the former and current hosts of All Things Considered on KUNC. Ask Desmond about his new role with KUNC as Assistant News Director, and get to know Beau our new host of All Things Considered. This is your chance to get to know them and talk with them about issues that are important to you. This Java with a Journalist will be held on Zoom.