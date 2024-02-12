© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Edge

Unseen but Everywhere: A three-part look at housing insecurity and education among Colorado youth

Unseen but Everywhere: A three-part look at housing insecurity and education among Colorado youth

More than 16,000 Colorado students were homeless during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to state data. These young people crashed on couches and stayed in motels. Some slept on the streets, and many made their way alone, without a guardian. These students dropout more than twice as often as their peers. Older youth struggle to find a path forward as they age out of support systems. In our new series, Unseen but Everywhere, KUNC visits with young people across Northern Colorado to hear about their lives and academic experiences.
Lukas Moody, 14 poses for a photo with his mother, Marygrace Lankhorst, at a motel in Fort Morgan, Colo on January 16, 2024. Their family has struggled with homelessness for years in rural Fort Morgan, Colo.
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
News
Unhoused kids in Colorado's rural eastern plains have few resources, no shelters
Rae Solomon
Youth homelessness is a big problem in Colorado. But in rural areas, where resources are scarce, social stigma heightened and transportation limited, kids struggle more to get help.