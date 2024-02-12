Unseen but Everywhere: A three-part look at housing insecurity and education among Colorado youth

Our Process

Jennifer Coombes / KUNC Reporter Lucas Brady Woods interviews (name, age) as she walks to school with her mother and sister on a frigid morning (date) in (where).

Before deciding how to tell the stories behind these statistics, we wanted to spend time listening. In November and December, KUNC reporters went to meetings, made phone calls and scrolled through old powerpoints. We sat in on discussions among formerly unhoused students on Colorado State University’s campus, went to a meet and greet with young advocates in Boulder, and spent time on the Eastern Plains building trust with vulnerable families. Now, our new series highlights some of the struggles and successes we’ve been hearing about. Unseen but Everywhere highlights the lives and academic experiences of young people who are trying to get an education without a stable place to live.