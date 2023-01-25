Northern Colorado Center for Investigative Reporting

-
'Extremely disappointed:' CO lawmakers vent about lack of progress at gun violence prevention office“Somehow it's a bottleneck. And you have, what, $3 million? And none of it has been allocated to the people who are trying to keep our community safe,” State Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, told the office’s leaders.
Colorado lawmakers who created a new office to stop gun violence are frustrated by its lack of progressLawmakers expected the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to distribute at least $50,000 in grants to help communities curb gun deaths. But 18 months after the office was created and given a $3 million annual budget, records show it hasn’t distributed a single grant dollar.
“There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire.
The Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and many more injured is raising questions about the state’s red flag gun law and the sheriffs who oppose it.
State Rep. Tom Sullivan said Tuesday he was “saddened” to hear the office’s director is not accepting interview requests to talk about the tragedy in Colorado Springs.
For the first time, Colorado prosecutors are providing the public a window into their work. They have published data dashboards online to show metrics such as the racial and ethnic makeup of people they are prosecuting and how long a person is waiting for their day in court.
The Mountain West has some of the highest gun ownership rates in the nation — and some of the least restrictive gun laws. New research suggests those high rates come with big risks.