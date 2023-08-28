© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Edge

Sonic IDs: Captured sounds and stories of Northern Colorado

Sonic IDs: Captured sounds and stories of Northern Colorado

Sonic IDs are short pieces of audio—a vignette or a distinctive sound—gathered from across Northern Colorado. The 30-second pieces of audio allow us to capture the voices, stories and sounds of our communities.

For the next few months, we will introduce a new Sonic ID each weekday on the radio at 91.5 KUNC, as well as post some of our favorites here on our website and on our social media accounts.

Most of our sonics come from reporters' field interviews, but we're always looking for new sounds. If you know someone who might have a good Sonic ID to share, please send an email with your recommendation to sean.corcoran@KUNC.org.
  • An illustration shows a person leaning over a banjo strumming the strings with a brown background of wooden planks.
    Pickin' the banjo
    A Fort Collins street musician talks about building his banjo out of kitchen parts.
  • Catch a breath
    Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig describes driving to town.
  • A hand holds a small gray pen-like device vertically with a brown fish hanging hooked by the mouth at the bottom of the device and a body of water in the background.
    My first fish
    A boy passionately describes catching his first fish.