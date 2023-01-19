© 2023
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Edge

In Crisis: Colorado's youth continue to struggle with stress, anxiety and depression

In Crisis: Colorado's youth continue to struggle with stress, anxiety and depression

A four-part look at why Colorado children are suffering from serious anxiety, depression and thoughts of self harm and what communities are doing to help.

Carson Wastewater Treatment
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms
Jerimiah Oetting
Now that the long parade of storms in California has passed, residents are assessing the damage to their homes. Many have a long road to recovery. Some are still without power.


Aspen Highlands Snow
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms
Jerimiah Oetting
Now that the long parade of storms in California has passed, residents are assessing the damage to their homes. Many have a long road to recovery. Some are still without power.


Virus Outbreak Colorado Schools
David Zalubowski
/
AP
The hit horror movie 'M3gan' taps into our fears around artificial intelligence
Bobby Allyn
The sci-fi thriller M3gan about a doll that turns deadly has reignited conversations about the potential perils of AI — from ChatGPT to avatar creators to bots being developed to argue court cases.


snowmass skiers
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Environment
This winter’s rain and snow won’t be enough to pull the West out of drought
Alex Hager
Heavy rain and snow could provide a boost to the Colorado River, where the nation's largest reservoirs are shrinking due to 23 years of drought and steady demand. But climate scientists warn that it will take more than one wet winter to end the drought.