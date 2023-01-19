In Crisis: Colorado's youth continue to struggle with stress, anxiety and depression

Now that the long parade of storms in California has passed, residents are assessing the damage to their homes. Many have a long road to recovery. Some are still without power.
The sci-fi thriller M3gan about a doll that turns deadly has reignited conversations about the potential perils of AI — from ChatGPT to avatar creators to bots being developed to argue court cases.
Heavy rain and snow could provide a boost to the Colorado River, where the nation's largest reservoirs are shrinking due to 23 years of drought and steady demand. But climate scientists warn that it will take more than one wet winter to end the drought.