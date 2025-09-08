© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Once "dangerous and disappearing" Colorado manufacturing jobs are now plentiful and tech-driven. This two-part series looks at what’s being done to fill these jobs, from training teens to automation.
With thousands of factory jobs unfilled, Colorado companies train up teens
Leigh Paterson
Colorado has a workforce problem: thousands of manufacturing jobs are unfilled. For years, employers have struggled to find people who want this work and have the right skills. The first installment of KUNC’s two part series, ‘Factory Work,’ examines one fix: getting teenagers interested in manufacturing.

“So we're really trying to get back into the schools, get back into reaching people at a younger age. Let them know that these opportunities to make a really good living, really good wage, exist in manufacturing.”
Sean Grubb, the director of technical training at CoorsTek

Genesis Gomez works through the technical steps to create necking dyes, or the molds that will create the top of aluminum cans, at Coorstek. Gomez is a part of the apprenticeship program and will learn various skills at the plant for the next year.
A stack of ceramic cylinders sit on a cart and wait to become necking dyes at the Coorstek plant.
