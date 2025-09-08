Colorado has a workforce problem: thousands of manufacturing jobs are unfilled. For years, employers have struggled to find people who want this work and have the right skills. The first installment of KUNC’s two part series, ‘Factory Work,’ examines one fix: getting teenagers interested in manufacturing.
“So we're really trying to get back into the schools, get back into reaching people at a younger age. Let them know that these opportunities to make a really good living, really good wage, exist in manufacturing.”Sean Grubb, the director of technical training at CoorsTek