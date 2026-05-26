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KUNC 2026 Northern Colorado Primary Election Voter Guide

KUNC | By Kyle McKinnon,
Lucas Brady WoodsAlex Murphy
Published May 26, 2026 at 11:43 AM MDT
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
A voter drops off a ballot on Election Day in Fort Collins, Colo., on Nov. 8, 2022.

Colorado voters will help decide party nominees this June in several major races, including governor, attorney general, and multiple congressional seats that could shape the balance of power in Washington.

Northern Colorado voters will also weigh in on competitive congressional primaries along with a number of local races, depending on where they live.

Here’s what to know before casting your ballot.

Important primary election dates

  • June 8: Ballots start being mailed to voters.
  • June 22: Ballots returned by mail should be postmarked at least a week before Election Day. After June 22, they should be returned using an official drop box.
  • June 30: Primary Election Day. Polls close at 7:00 pm. Ballots must be submitted in an official drop box by that time.

Northern Colorado's major races and key candidates

Governor

With Gov. Jared Polis term-limited, there is no incumbent for this race. Because of the makeup of Colorado’s electorate, whoever wins the Democratic primary will likely win the general election in November.

  • Democratic primary candidates:

    • Michael Bennet, U.S. senator
    • Phil Weiser, Colorado attorney general

  • Republican primary candidates

    • Scott Bottoms, state representative and pastor
    • Barbara Kirkmeyer, state senator
    • Victor Marx, Marine veteran and CEO of religious nonprofit All Things Possible Ministries

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Democrat John Hickenlooper, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2021, is being challenged in the primary by progressive State Senator Julie Gonzales of Denver.

  • Democratic primary candidates:
    • John Hickenlooper, U.S. senator (incumbent)
    • Julie Gonzales, state senator

Attorney General

The attorney general serves as the state’s top lawyer and oversees major legal cases involving consumer protection, public safety and challenges to federal policies. The office has taken on an increasingly visible role in multistate lawsuits and national political disputes. Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited after serving in the position since 2019.

  • Democratic primary candidates:
    • Hetal Doshi, former federal prosecutor 
    • Michael Dougherty, Boulder County district attorney
    • Jena Griswold, Colorado secretary of state
    • David Seligman, executive director of nonprofit law firm Towards Justice
  • Republican primary candidates:
    • Michael Allen, El Paso County district attorney
    • David Willson, attorney

Secretary of State

The Secretary of State is the state’s top elections official. The office has been at the center of a number of national debates in recent years over election administration, voting security, and campaign finance. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who has served in the role since 2019, is term-limited.

  • Democratic primary candidates:
    • Jesse Danielson, state senator
    • Amanda Gonzalez, Jefferson County clerk and recorder

2nd Congressional District

This Democratic-leaning district includes Boulder and the high country of central Northern Colorado. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse has been the incumbent since 2019. 

  • Republican primary candidates:
    • Christina Blunt, hairstylist and small business owner
    • Kelley Dennison, massage therapist

8th Congressional District

One of the country’s most competitive congressional districts, the 8th district includes parts of Adams, Weld, and Larimer counties. Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans is seeking reelection in a closely watched swing district that could help determine control of Congress.

  • Democratic primary candidates:
    • Shannon Bird, former state Representative
    • Evan Munsing, Marine veteran and senior operating advisor at Corbel Capital Partners
    • Manny Rutinel, state representative

A full list of candidates and races is available on the Secretary of State's website.

A pile of round blue stickers with the American flag icon and the words "I voted in Weld County" lay on a dark wooden table.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
A pile of round voting stickers lay on a table at a polling location in November 2024 in Platteville, Colorado.

Voting information and resources

Register to vote

Find voting locations

Find ballot and election information

Learn more about Colorado elections

Secretary of State’s Elections Homepage

  • The Secretary of State’s office offers an online hub for Colorado elections, including information on military and overseas voting, state election laws and voter resources: SoS election page.

Examples of frequently asked questions:

  • Can unaffiliated voters vote in Colorado’s primary? Yes. Unaffiliated voters can choose either a Democratic or Republican primary ballot, but not both.
  • Can I register on Election Day? Yes. Colorado voters can register and vote through Election Day. 
  • Can I vote in person? Yes. Colorado voters can vote in person at voting centers through Election Day. 
  • What if I lost my ballot? Voters who lose or damage their ballot can request a replacement through their county clerk and recorder’s office or at a voting center.
  • When should I stop mailing my ballot? State election officials recommend returning ballots by mail no later than June 22. After that date, voters should use an official ballot drop box or voting center to ensure ballots are received on time.
  • Do ballots need to be postmarked by Election Day? No. In Colorado, ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
  • A full list of FAQs is available on the Secretary of State's website.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsColorado Elections2026 Election 2026 Gubernatorial RaceVotingColorado Voters2026 Voter GuideColorado Primary
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Capitol Editor for KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, where he helps lead collaborative coverage of state government and politics. He brings more than a decade of journalism experience primarily producing a variety of shows, managing newsroom projects, and mentoring young journalists.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Government and Politics Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the State Capitol and their impacts on Coloradans. I cover Colorado's legislature, governor, government agencies, elections and Congressional delegation.
See stories by Lucas Brady Woods
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy