KUNC 2026 Northern Colorado Primary Election Voter Guide

Colorado voters will help decide party nominees this June in several major races, including governor, attorney general, and multiple congressional seats that could shape the balance of power in Washington.

Northern Colorado voters will also weigh in on competitive congressional primaries along with a number of local races, depending on where they live.

Here’s what to know before casting your ballot.

Important primary election dates

June 8: Ballots start being mailed to voters.

June 22: Ballots returned by mail should be postmarked at least a week before Election Day. After June 22, they should be returned using an official drop box.

June 30: Primary Election Day. Polls close at 7:00 pm. Ballots must be submitted in an official drop box by that time.

Northern Colorado's major races and key candidates

Governor

With Gov. Jared Polis term-limited, there is no incumbent for this race. Because of the makeup of Colorado’s electorate, whoever wins the Democratic primary will likely win the general election in November.

Democratic primary candidates: Michael Bennet, U.S. senator Phil Weiser, Colorado attorney general



Republican primary candidates Scott Bottoms, state representative and pastor Barbara Kirkmeyer, state senator Victor Marx, Marine veteran and CEO of religious nonprofit All Things Possible Ministries



U.S. Senate

Incumbent Democrat John Hickenlooper, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2021, is being challenged in the primary by progressive State Senator Julie Gonzales of Denver.



Democratic primary candidates:

John Hickenlooper, U.S. senator (incumbent) Julie Gonzales, state senator



Attorney General

The attorney general serves as the state’s top lawyer and oversees major legal cases involving consumer protection, public safety and challenges to federal policies. The office has taken on an increasingly visible role in multistate lawsuits and national political disputes. Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited after serving in the position since 2019.



Democratic primary candidates:

Hetal Doshi, former federal prosecutor Michael Dougherty, Boulder County district attorney Jena Griswold, Colorado secretary of state David Seligman, executive director of nonprofit law firm Towards Justice



Republican primary candidates:

Michael Allen, El Paso County district attorney David Willson, attorney



Secretary of State

The Secretary of State is the state’s top elections official. The office has been at the center of a number of national debates in recent years over election administration, voting security, and campaign finance. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who has served in the role since 2019, is term-limited.



Democratic primary candidates:

Jesse Danielson, state senator Amanda Gonzalez, Jefferson County clerk and recorder



2nd Congressional District

This Democratic-leaning district includes Boulder and the high country of central Northern Colorado. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse has been the incumbent since 2019.



Republican primary candidates:

Christina Blunt, hairstylist and small business owner Kelley Dennison, massage therapist



8th Congressional District

One of the country’s most competitive congressional districts, the 8th district includes parts of Adams, Weld, and Larimer counties. Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans is seeking reelection in a closely watched swing district that could help determine control of Congress.



Democratic primary candidates:

Shannon Bird, former state Representative Evan Munsing, Marine veteran and senior operating advisor at Corbel Capital Partners Manny Rutinel, state representative



A full list of candidates and races is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC A pile of round voting stickers lay on a table at a polling location in November 2024 in Platteville, Colorado.

Voting information and resources

Register to vote

Find voting locations

Find ballot and election information

Sample ballot lookup

Colorado voters can track when their ballot is mailed, received and counted through BallotTrax. Sign up for BallotTrax .

Learn more about Colorado elections

Secretary of State’s Elections Homepage

The Secretary of State’s office offers an online hub for Colorado elections, including information on military and overseas voting, state election laws and voter resources: SoS election page .

Examples of frequently asked questions: