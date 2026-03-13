Xcel says 'likely' power shutoff Saturday could impact around 43,000 Front Range customers

Xcel Energy says a planned power shutoff is "likely" in Boulder and Jefferson counties this weekend, as the utility prepares for dangerous fire weather conditions in the forecast.

The National Weather Service expects wind gusts up to 70 mph along the foothills Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect.

Xcel says the power shutoff could impact around 43,000 customers. The utility is still restoring power to Front Range customers affected by high winds on Thursday. Strong gusts knocked down power lines and triggered safety shutoffs.

Saturday's power shutoff is scheduled for the early afternoon around 2 p.m. Xcel says outages will likely continue into Sunday. The utility is telling customers with essential medical equipment to make necessary plans.

Boulder is closing all city-owned Open Space and Mountain Parks property west of Colo. Highway 93, Broadway, and U.S. Highway 36 until Sunday morning.

Xcel power shutoffs have become synonymous with wildfire danger. Several small fires sprang up in Larimer County earlier this week, including one near Terry Lake in Fort Collins. Crews were able to contain the fires quickly, but wind and dry conditions make fast-spreading blazes possible.