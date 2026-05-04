Sundance panel urges Estes Park to plan beyond 2027

A Visit Estes Park panel offered few firm plans for Sundance 2027, but did highlight future opportunities for local businesses and venues.

The Sundance Film Festival is coming to Boulder Jan. 21-31, 2027, but Estes Park's role in that first year remains more possibility than plan. That was the central takeaway from Visit Estes Park's April 28 panel discussion at the Historic Park Theatre, where more than 60 people gathered to hear how the festival's Colorado move could affect Estes Park and the surrounding region.

The meeting, which lasted just under an hour and 20 minutes, built on a Sept. 30 community roundtable that introduced many of the same questions: Could Estes Park benefit from Sundance? Could visitors be drawn up the mountain? Could future events connect to the Stanley Film Center? The answer, for now, is yes, maybe, and not yet.

"For the 2027 festival, all of the official events are in the footprint in Boulder," said Jeff Levine, head of audience development and experience for the Sundance Institute. "There are things that we are doing outside of the festival in other communities, but yeah, in January 2027, it's all within Boulder."

That does not mean Estes Park is shut out of the Sundance conversation. It does mean local businesses, tourism leaders, and arts organizations will need to build their own strategies if they want to capture attention from festivalgoers.

Sarah Leonard, CEO of Visit Estes Park, moderated the panel and framed the discussion as part of a larger moment for northern Colorado, citing the region's growing creative identity and the opportunity to think beyond one event.

"It is an incredible time to be here in Northern Colorado," Leonard said. "With significant events, like the Sundance Film Festival, there's an added sense of energy and opportunity to think about how we welcome people, showcase culture, and support sustainability efforts."

The panel included Levine; Charlene Hoffman, CEO of Visit Boulder; and Lauren Grimshaw Sloane, film commissioner for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's Office of Film, Television, and Media.

Hoffman, whose organization helped lead the effort to bring Sundance to Boulder, encouraged Estes Park to think regionally and realistically. Visit Boulder expects about 90,000 people over the festival's 11-day run, but those visitors will not all arrive at once, and many will be focused on films, panels, parties, and industry gatherings in Boulder.

"There's tremendous opportunity," Hoffman said. "We've studied data that says that people sometimes plan trips before the festival or after the festival. Sometimes they plan trips during the festival for little day trips."

Still, Hoffman believes there may be opportunities for surrounding communities to market day trips, lodging, restaurants, and experiences to festival attendees. Visit Boulder is preparing to launch a Sundance microsite, which will allow locals to add activities to an itinerary for visitors, as well as a newly launched partner hub on the Boulder Chamber website where businesses can list venues, services, transportation, and other offerings.

"We don't want to do this alone," Hoffman said. "We really do want the northern Colorado region, and Denver and all around the state, to be involved in this."

However, Hoffman cautioned against assuming Sundance will be an instant cash cow. She says Boulder hoteliers have committed much of their room inventory at rates only modestly above typical January prices, rather than chasing the kind of dramatic price spikes that could alienate festivalgoers.

"I think success for me will be when we can show the world that we are partners and that we're not into this short-term windfall of money," Hoffman said. "We're thinking about this as being fair and being welcoming and being a real host."

For Estes Park business owners, that message landed as both encouragement and warning. One audience member who owns the Estes Ark asked whether businesses should collaborate on shuttles, packages, or experiences that could attract festival visitors.

Leonard says Visit Estes Park's film festival task force is already discussing transportation between Boulder and Estes Park, along with ways to market overnight stays and experiences tied to the festival. She also acknowledged that Visit Estes Park is still early in that work.

Hoffman says she does not expect many first-year festivalgoers to instinctively know how to explore outside Boulder, but the goal is to raise awareness so visitors want to return in future years.

"I don't know that a lot of people will know how to explore outside the festival the first year," Hoffman said. "But what we want to do is generate enough interest in all the regions so that they can't wait to come back next year and then kind of build from there. I'm not saying they won't come to Estes the first year; I'm not saying that at all, but I think it's one of those things that we have to build upon and just raise the awareness generally."

The most notable opening for Estes Park may be the Stanley Film Center, currently under construction. Bill Brown, an Estes Park Town Board member, asked whether Sundance had considered how the future film center might connect to the festival or the institute.

Levine did not offer a specific commitment, but his response suggested the project made an impression during a recent tour with Leonard and John Cullen.

"I think the honest answer is there's a lot of possibility, but nothing's specific yet," Levine said. "The degree of investment that is coming from the Stanley Film Center and this community is really astounding, so yeah, I think there are some natural opportunities there."

Levine says Sundance's immediate focus must remain on launching the festival in Boulder, but conversations with communities outside Boulder will help shape future opportunities. Hoffman added that Sundance leaders have expressed interest in Colorado beyond the 11-day festival.

"They don't want to just come into our community and pop in for two weeks and disappear," Hoffman said. "This is really a year-round effort."

The panel also touched on youth engagement, volunteer opportunities, and the broader film industry. Levine says Sundance will need more than 1,000 volunteers in Colorado, with applications expected to open this summer. Seasonal jobs will also be available through the Sundance website.

Sloane says the festival could help strengthen Colorado's film infrastructure and bring more attention to the state's existing creative economy. Her office administers Colorado's film incentive program, which she described as small compared with larger production states, but she says Sundance could help build support for more investment.

"If a film comes to shoot in your area, not only are they creating jobs, but they are spending money in hotels, restaurants, and stores, and so there's a greater ripple effect," Sloane said. "I would say that a film festival is a ripple effect, but in this case, it's, like, a tsunami because there is just such an impact with a festival of this size coming to our area."

For now, Estes Park appears to be in a waiting and planning phase. The first Sundance Film Festival in Boulder will not make Estes Park a primary venue, and official festival events are not planned outside Boulder in 2027.

But the conversation pointed to several paths forward: transportation planning, regional marketing, local arts programming, film-friendly business practices, and continued relationship-building with Sundance, Boulder, and state film leaders. Hoffman's advice to Estes Park was simple.

"Lean in," Hoffman said. "There's a lot of things to attract people to Estes Park, and making your local culture visible is something that I would just add: lean into your heritage and lean into your history and lean into your outdoor culture."

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